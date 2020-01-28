Coroner: 5 siblings killed in fire

The Jackson County Coroner confirmed to WAAY 31 that 5 siblings from one family lost their lives in the deadly boat dock fire in Jackson County.

The ages of those children are 7, 9, 10, and 16 years old. Their 19-year-old sibling also died in the fire.

The coroner would not confirm the gender of the children.

On Tuesday evening, a crane pulled out parts of a sunken boat from the dock fire. Crews spent a second day out on the water looking for boats that sunk in the fire. On Monday, they specifically searched for four of them.

Investigators say these boats could impact navigation for other boats in the water.

The Jackson County Coroner told us all 8 victims have been identified but is not ready to release their names. At least one of those victims drowned and some of the victims were found inside the boats.

One woman who lives across from Dock B told us how devastating this situation is.

"Our park is small. It doesn't matter if you're on a Dock A or if you're on the transit dock or if you're on the B dock. We're all just family and friends and this is just devastating. There's no other word for it. A tragic loss of life...A tragic loss ....Those babies...Didn't make it," said Julie Jackson.

Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus said the bodies were difficult to identify because they were significantly damaged.

He also said there were about 21-22 people who permanently lived on this dock. They are currently not aware of any other people unaccounted for.