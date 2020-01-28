Coroner: 4 of 8 people who died in Scottsboro boat dock fire were children

At least four of the eight people who died in Monday’s fire at Jackson County Park were children, according to the Jackson County coroner.

Their ages ranged from seven to 19 years old.

Crews are at the scene on Tuesday working to clear debris. They do not expect to recover more bodies.

A relief fund was set up at a local bank after the fire. People can go to any F.N.B. Bank location to donate. They can reference the "Jackson County Park Disaster Relief Fund.”

The bank is open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.