Clear
BREAKING NEWS Coroner: 4 of 8 people who died in Scottsboro boat dock fire were children Full Story

Coroner: 4 of 8 people who died in Scottsboro boat dock fire were children

At least half of the victims who died in the fire were children.

Posted: Jan 28, 2020 12:16 PM
Updated: Jan 28, 2020 12:21 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

At least four of the eight people who died in Monday’s fire at Jackson County Park were children, according to the Jackson County coroner.

Their ages ranged from seven to 19 years old.

Crews are at the scene on Tuesday working to clear debris. They do not expect to recover more bodies.

A relief fund was set up at a local bank after the fire. People can go to any F.N.B. Bank location to donate. They can reference the "Jackson County Park Disaster Relief Fund.”

The bank is open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 54°
Florence
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 52°
Scottsboro
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 56°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events