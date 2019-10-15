Clear

Coroner: 1 dead after wreck near Redstone Arsenal's Gate 3

One person is dead after a wreck Tuesday afternoon.

Posted: Oct 15, 2019 8:32 PM
Updated: Oct 15, 2019 8:44 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill says one person is dead after a wreck on Redstone Road near Redstone Arsenal's Gate Three.

Berryhill says he will release the victim's name on Wednesday. The wreck caused traffic delays around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

