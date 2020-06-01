Hellen Keller Birthplace Home reopens in Tuscumbia after coronavirus closures

Helen Keller's birthplace is a popular attraction in Tuscumbia, drawing in thousands of visitors throughout the year.

However, coronavirus forced the museum to close its doors for nearly three months. Executive Director, Sue Pilkilton, said it was the first time they've closed for an extended period after opening in 1954.

Organizers prepare to arrange seating to follow social distancing guidelines as they prepare for the 59th season of "The Miracle Worker" at Ivy Green. Credit: Helen Keller Home

Pilkilton told WAAY 31 when the health orders were handed down, the home had to cancel 120 different school visits from classes across the state and hundreds of other individual tours.

The home reopened on Saturday, and the visitor experience looks a little different now.

Visitors are now given a brief presentation and brochure on the front porch. They are then free to explore the grounds.

The rich history can still be experienced this summer through the home's production of "The Miracle Worker" at Ivy Green.

Despite that the number of shows has decreased this year, it will run from June 26 to July 11 on Friday and Saturday evenings.

"We hope it doesn't change the experience. We've often said we don't want you to see 'The Miracle Worker,' we want you to experience it," said Pilkinton. "The play will be just like always. It will be outstanding."

Tours are given Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.