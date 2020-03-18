Coronavirus volleyball ban could impact where player's go to college

USA Volleyball banned all practices and tournaments until the end of the month because of coronavirus.

"I’ve never seen anything like this and not many people have, and it’s new to everybody. Uncharted waters for everybody," Rose Powell said.

It’s the middle of club volleyball season. With the coronavirus putting everything on halt, it could impact the future season and lives of the players.

"Normally the gym is full of people," Rose Powell said.

But now, the courts of the Rocket City Volleyball Club are empty because of the coronavirus ban.

"We were supposed to have a tournament every weekend, and I don’t think they were expecting for this to happen. It happened so quickly and so rapidly for them," Coach Macy Battle said.

The club’s owner Rose Powell says she feels for her players as an athlete herself.

"It puts them in a position where they cannot do what they love to do," Powell said.

But, the closure could also impact where some of the players might go to college.

"Club is a time where a lot of college coaches are able to come and watch tournaments, and see the players and recruit the players. Because we won’t be playing, there’s not going to be a lot of that," Cameron Spence said.

Spence doesn’t have to worry about getting recruited. She’s already committed to Stanford University, but it’s a different story for her team.

"The people on my team were looking to get recruited by colleges," Spence said.

Right now, Spence’s biggest challenge is how to stay on her game.

"Without getting in the gym and getting to play, it’s hard to stay at the level that you need to be at," Spence said.

Powell says club season is critical for these players to prepare for college, and the ban will affect them. But, she says they should not lose hope.

"We’re experiencing something we’ve never had to experience before as athletes that we are shut down from doing the things we love," Powell said.

"They are going to have to learn to be creative and how they can be in condition when they get there, if they get there."

Powell says she is considering picking up individual lessons at the end of the month to help her players, but it all depends on how bad the coronavirus is at the time.