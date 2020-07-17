Researcher says coronavirus vaccine not likely to be ready in 2020

The effort to create a coronavirus vaccine has already been expedited.

According to Dr. Neil Lamb of the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology, there are about 130 vaccine candidates taking part in early stage trials, more than 20 have already begun human trials.

“When you think about that kind of speed, that is several years worth of progress really condensed down into five or six months,” he said.

Lamb said there is currently a challenge between speed -- in trying to save lives with the vaccine -- and having the right answers.

Even with the process years ahead of where it might normally be, Lamb said he doesn’t believe people will be rolling up their sleeves for a coronavirus vaccine this year.

“I think some folks will probably be in large-scale Phase 3 clinical trials this fall, but that’s going to be a tiny overall fraction of us. But I do think, in 2021, we should see multiple successful candidates.”

He said not to get overly optimistic yet, since vaccines often look promising in early stages but falter at the end.

Lamb said recent research has shown that the virus does mutate slowly, but he said that works in our favor since our bodies are still likely to recognize it once vaccinated.

Lamb told me he believes there will have to be multiple vaccines available to protect individuals and populations with different health needs

“I think it's going to be less about is this the one that checks all the right boxes, versus we need a toolkit, a set of vaccines with enough data around them to be able to say this seems to be the right one for you.”

Lamb said putting together a group of those vaccines would require clinical trials to involve a diverse group of people.

“Diverse in terms of their age, in terms of their underlying risk factors, in terms of their ethnicity, where they come from around the world,” he said. “And that’s where it’s potentially going to become challenging, to make sure that you are appropriately representing the world in these trials.”