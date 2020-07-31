Effective coronavirus vaccine likely to be rolled out in phases beginning this year

One local doctor said there’s some hope in finding a vaccine for the deadly coronavirus pandemic. He thinks it could be ready by the end of the year.

Dr. Neil Lamb of HudsonAlpha said with the way the clinical trials are going so far, there is a good possibility that a safe and effective Coronavirus vaccine is available this year. He predicts it will roll out in phases.

"The likelihood that you and I are going to be rolling up our sleeves this year is probably pretty small, but I think it's pretty likely that you're going to be able to reach a huge number, maybe not the entire world, but a huge number in the 2021 calendar year," Lamb said.

Lamb said no one is explaining exactly how a vaccine will be distributed or who will get it first, but he expects emergency workers and high-risk individuals to be some of the first.

He said it's not easy to pinpoint the time of year the vaccine will become available to the general public, and says it may take another year.

"I'm not sure when you're going to get the all-call that if you are young and healthy come on in. I think that is probably going to be in the late spring, summer even into the fall before you see that broad availability," he said.

DLamb said when it comes to the vaccine’s effectiveness, the FDA requires at least 50 percent before release. He expects a higher rate because there are more than 160 companies trying to find the best cure.

"I really hope that we're going to see something that is in the upper 80s at a minimum for this," he said.

Lamb said even though it may take until next year before most people have access to the vaccine, it’s a good sign to see so many different groups involved in finding one.