Clear
Coronavirus vaccine eligibility expands to those 16 and older starting Monday

Coronavirus vaccine eligibility expands to those 16 and older starting Monday

Posted: Apr 2, 2021 5:25 PM
Posted By: Olivia Schueller

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced Friday that people 16 years old and up will become eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine starting Monday, April 5.

“I have committed to the people of Alabama that we are on a path forward, and while there is more work to be done, I remain hopeful and optimistic in where we are going. Recent findings from the CDC show preliminary data suggesting that vaccinated individuals do not appear to be spreading the virus, so that is hopeful, underscores the effectiveness of the vaccine and is yet another reason to get the shot,” Ivey said in a news release.

“Truly, this vaccine is our ticket back to normal life. We are so close to getting COVID-19 in the rearview, and until then, we should all keep wearing our masks, get vaccinated and use the common sense the good Lord gave us.”

People getting vaccinated at John Hunt Park had mixed feelings about those 16 year old and up getting the vaccine. Some people argued that those with underlying medical conditions are still waiting on Huntsville Hospital's waiting list. That waiting list is close to 60-thousand people long.

Others said it's good the state has expanded its eligibility to all adults. Some people have waited two weeks to a month long for the hospital to call them and schedule their appointment..

"I think we're suppose to be getting more doses anyways," said Todd Swfit, a vaccine recipient. "Pfizer is suppose to be coming out with more, Johnson and Johnson is suppose to be delivering more." 

15 year old Sabrina Collins will be 16 years old in just a month. She said she plans on getting the vaccine as soon as she can. 

"I'm excited to hopefully get back into school by hopefully the beginning of September," said Collins.

College students will also be eligible for the vaccine. University of Alabama Huntsville student, Josh Reynolds, said after having the virus, he will definitely be getting the coronavirs vaccine.

"When I had it a few months ago, I had a horrible migraine, said Reynolds. "Fever, chills, all of that."

Reynolds said it was the sickest he has ever felt. 

"Definitely will be good to know that I won't have to go through that again," said Reynolds. 

The Pfizer vaccine is available to individuals age 16 and up, and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are both available to individuals 18 years of age and older.

With this expansion, there will be close to 4 million eligible individuals in the state of Alabama. Currently, the state receives approximately 115,000 first doses each week.

"In the initial phases of our vaccine allocation plan, we have given just over 1.7 million shots. These shots have gone to more than 1.1 million Alabamians most at risk of illness and death due to COVID-19,” State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said in the news release.

“As progress has been made, equitable vaccine distribution has been and remains a driving force in immunizing state residents. The increased supply of safe and effective vaccines means all adults who wish to be vaccinated are now eligible to receive the protection vaccines offer."

As of April 1, 1,724,463 doses have been administered, the release said.

Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 53°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 54°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 53°
Decatur
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 54°
Fort Payne
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 53°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 515866

Reported Deaths: 10553
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson747891463
Mobile37515792
Madison33577489
Tuscaloosa25082434
Montgomery23779552
Shelby23077232
Baldwin20523301
Lee15433166
Calhoun14227305
Morgan14138263
Etowah13646343
Marshall11865217
Houston10342272
Elmore9978202
Limestone9753145
Cullman9390186
St. Clair9360232
Lauderdale9144219
DeKalb8699179
Talladega7999167
Walker7067274
Jackson6733106
Autauga659599
Blount6446131
Colbert6175126
Coffee5387110
Dale4763109
Russell423136
Franklin418682
Covington4043111
Chilton4041109
Escambia386274
Tallapoosa3848144
Dallas3516148
Chambers3489117
Clarke345859
Marion306399
Pike304474
Lawrence292894
Winston271771
Bibb254358
Marengo250258
Geneva244774
Pickens232657
Barbour222755
Hale216573
Butler210366
Fayette206359
Henry186942
Cherokee181043
Randolph175341
Monroe170639
Washington163938
Macon153647
Crenshaw150357
Clay148354
Cleburne145441
Lamar139033
Lowndes136353
Wilcox124726
Bullock120740
Conecuh108726
Perry108027
Sumter102632
Coosa94324
Greene90334
Choctaw58324
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 813614

Reported Deaths: 11915
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby906531560
Davidson85672902
Knox48442617
Hamilton42424478
Rutherford40924409
Williamson26668213
Sumner22594337
Montgomery18441221
Out of TN17830106
Wilson17557219
Unassigned16345130
Sullivan15468281
Blount14717194
Bradley14067145
Washington13533239
Sevier12859172
Maury12741162
Putnam11001173
Madison10508238
Robertson9393127
Anderson8469166
Hamblen8363170
Greene7535151
Tipton7134104
Coffee6718120
Dickson6526107
Cumberland6379125
Gibson6304143
Bedford6251125
Carter6232156
McMinn620296
Roane6076100
Jefferson5946121
Loudon590468
Lawrence570386
Monroe557995
Hawkins5574104
Warren544780
Dyer5321103
Franklin500987
Fayette480878
Obion444396
Cocke435998
Cheatham428350
Lincoln425463
Rhea425375
Marshall403957
Campbell401361
Weakley393960
Giles386598
Henderson366674
Carroll354082
Macon349674
White349068
Hardeman342863
Hardin342666
Lauderdale311544
Henry307975
Marion305746
Scott299545
Claiborne297974
Wayne293733
Overton293260
Hickman275343
McNairy274354
DeKalb273453
Smith269537
Haywood267060
Grainger252448
Trousdale246322
Morgan239939
Fentress234945
Johnson222838
Chester207748
Bledsoe207211
Crockett198148
Polk193024
Unicoi187949
Cannon185631
Union182434
Grundy174431
Lake168926
Humphreys163621
Sequatchie163129
Benton157640
Decatur156238
Lewis152925
Meigs131323
Jackson128835
Stewart128327
Clay107931
Houston106333
Perry105428
Moore98817
Van Buren81721
Pickett75324
Hancock52712

Most Popular Stories

