Coronavirus vaccine clinic set for Tuesday morning in Rainsville

Starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, some people in DeKalb County will have the chance to get their coronavirus vaccine without leaving their cars.

Health care workers, public safety workers and seniors age 75 and up can get vaccinated at this clinic.

The drive-thru vaccine clinic will be held at the Agri-Business Center in Rainsville.

A big turn-out is expected, and officials say you'll need to come prepared to wait two hours.

"If our phones are any indication of how many people will be here ... it's going to take some time to get everyone through," said Michael Posey, DeKalb EMA Deputy Director.

Anthony Clifton, Director of DeKalb EMA, said their phones have been ringing off the hook with people calling and expressing interest in the clinic.

"We've done everything we possibly can to try to think of things, problems that could come up," said Clifton.

That includes having law enforcement ready to direct traffic and a set plan for how that traffic will move through the center.

Clifton said there are at least 500 vaccinations available.

"We'll give out shots until the vaccine runs out," says Clifton.

Anyone showing up before the start time will be turned away.