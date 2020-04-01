Coronavirus testing sites in Jackson County

Scottsboro Junior High is hosting a drive-thru testing site through Highland's Medical Center April 1st-3rd from 10AM-2PM. An appointment and doctor's notes are needed. The testing moves to Scottsboro High for the weekend. Northeast Alabama Medical Services will hold another drive-thru site in Scottsboro High's parking lot April 4th and 5th from 10AM-2PM. No appointment needed. Criteria must be met to get tested.
Health centers in Jackson County are also holding Coronavirus testing. Information listed below. Please call the individual numbers for appointment.
Health Center Hours for COVID-19 Testing:
North Sand Mountain Health Center
Monday – Thursday 1:00pm – 6:00pm
Friday 1:00pm - 5:00pm
29810 Alabama Hwy 71
Bryant, AL 35958
256-597-2135
Section Health Center
Monday - Friday 1:00pm – 5:00pm
60 Main Street North
Section, AL 35771
256-228-3471
Scottsboro Health Center
Monday - Friday 1:00pm – 5:00pm
70 Freedom Drive
Scottsboro, AL 35769
256-574-5508
Skyline Health Center
Monday – Friday 1:00pm – 4:30pm
21860 AL Hwy 79
Scottsboro, AL 35768
256-587-3050
Fyffe Health Center
Monday – Friday 1:00pm – 5:00pm
34617 AL Hwy 75
Fyffe, Alabama 35971
256-623-5242
Woodville Health Center
Monday – Friday 1:00pm – 5:00pm
13624 County Road 8
Woodville, AL 35776
256-776-5615
Fort Payne Health Center
Monday – Friday 1:00pm-5:00pm
3840 Gault Avenue North
Fort Payne, AL 35967
256-844-4975