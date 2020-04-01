Coronavirus testing sites in Jackson County

Scottsboro Junior High is hosting a drive-thru testing site through Highland's Medical Center April 1st-3rd from 10AM-2PM. An appointment and doctor's notes are needed. The testing moves to Scottsboro High for the weekend. Northeast Alabama Medical Services will hold another drive-thru site in Scottsboro High's parking lot April 4th and 5th from 10AM-2PM. No appointment needed. Criteria must be met to get tested.

Health centers in Jackson County are also holding Coronavirus testing. Information listed below. Please call the individual numbers for appointment.

Health Center Hours for COVID-19 Testing:

North Sand Mountain Health Center

Monday – Thursday 1:00pm – 6:00pm

Friday 1:00pm - 5:00pm

29810 Alabama Hwy 71

Bryant, AL 35958

256-597-2135

Section Health Center

Monday - Friday 1:00pm – 5:00pm

60 Main Street North

Section, AL 35771

256-228-3471



Scottsboro Health Center

Monday - Friday 1:00pm – 5:00pm

70 Freedom Drive

Scottsboro, AL 35769

256-574-5508



Skyline Health Center

Monday – Friday 1:00pm – 4:30pm

21860 AL Hwy 79

Scottsboro, AL 35768

256-587-3050



Fyffe Health Center

Monday – Friday 1:00pm – 5:00pm

34617 AL Hwy 75

Fyffe, Alabama 35971

256-623-5242

Woodville Health Center

Monday – Friday 1:00pm – 5:00pm

13624 County Road 8

Woodville, AL 35776

256-776-5615



Fort Payne Health Center

Monday – Friday 1:00pm-5:00pm

3840 Gault Avenue North

Fort Payne, AL 35967

256-844-4975