Coronavirus testing site to reopen at John Hunt Park in Huntsville

A drive-thru testing site will reopen in Huntsville, but now, a doctor's note is not required.

The site at John Hunt Park on Airport Road opened for the first time Friday and will be open Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The only way to be tested at this site Friday was to have a note from a doctor, but that rule has changed.

Starting Monday, a physician will be on site to evaluate anyone who does not have a doctor's note to see if they have the right symptoms to be tested for coronavirus.

The site got off to a slow start Friday with only 75 people driving through to be tested. The hospital had 400 testing kits available.

Because of the low turnout, the criteria to be tested was reevaluated, and now, a doctor's note is not needed.

Instead, an on-site physician will determine if you have the symptoms that warrant testing. But if you do have a doctor's note, you'll still be able to be tested at the park.

There is a chance weather could cause the clinic to shut down like it did on Friday, so you'll want to keep that in mind. If you do come to the clinic, you'll need a form of photo ID and your health insurance card. You'll remain in your car for the duration of the test.

