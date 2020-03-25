Coronavirus testing site reopening at John Hunt Park

Officers are spending more time at fever and flu clinics across the city. Law enforcement from Huntsville Police, Madison Police, and the Madison County Sheriff's Office are all at the clinic at John Hunt Park making sure things run smoothly.

The clinic was closed Tuesday but it opened Monday taking patients without a doctor's note for the first time. Wednesday a physician will be on-site to evaluate patients to see if they have the right symptoms to be tested for coronavirus.

When it first opened Friday a doctor's note was required for testing. And as more people stay home, Huntsville police are spending more time at these clinics.

"Each precinct is aware of where those sites are in their districts and officers have been told to go by there during their shift a couple times," said Lt. Michael Johnson with the Huntsville Police Department.

The officers are also making sure they keep themselves safe during this time. They are being given gloves and masks to wear when they have to make an arrest.

The clinic will be open Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The clinic on Governor's Drive is also open Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.