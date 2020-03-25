Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

Coronavirus testing site reopening at John Hunt Park

The clinic was closed Tuesday but it opened Monday taking patients without a doctor's note for the first time.

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 8:40 AM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross

Officers are spending more time at fever and flu clinics across the city. Law enforcement from Huntsville Police, Madison Police, and the Madison County Sheriff's Office are all at the clinic at John Hunt Park making sure things run smoothly.

The clinic was closed Tuesday but it opened Monday taking patients without a doctor's note for the first time. Wednesday a physician will be on-site to evaluate patients to see if they have the right symptoms to be tested for coronavirus.

When it first opened Friday a doctor's note was required for testing. And as more people stay home, Huntsville police are spending more time at these clinics.

"Each precinct is aware of where those sites are in their districts and officers have been told to go by there during their shift a couple times," said Lt. Michael Johnson with the Huntsville Police Department.

The officers are also making sure they keep themselves safe during this time. They are being given gloves and masks to wear when they have to make an arrest.

The clinic will be open Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The clinic on Governor's Drive is also open Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
Fayetteville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events