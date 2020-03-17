Coronavirus testing comes to Huntsville lab

On Tuesday, a research company based inside Hudson Alpha started testing for the coronavirus and it claims to be able to conduct thousands of tests every day.

Inside of their lab in Research Park, researchers are tirelessly working to determine if the specimens they're looking at are coronavirus positive.

Here's how it works:

"We extract the genetic material from any infectious agents that are in the patients specimen and use it go down the rest of our process and use our molecular process to determine what's in each specimen," says Dr. Jeff Wisotzkey, the Chief Science Officer and Laboratory Director for Diatherix.

It may sound scientific and confusing but Wisotzkey told us what he described is key once widespread coronavirus testing is available. He said Diatherix developed an efficient way to process test kits and get results in 6-7 hours.

"There is a shortage of test capabilities in the country. With the testing were able to do, at this point we've developed a method in which we can test several thousand samples a day which will help get the testing done for the patients we suspect have a coronavirus," he says.

Right now, a doctor may collect a nasal or throat specimen based on your symptoms such as a high grade fever, shortness of breath or coughing.

Those specimens are sent over night to a lab, like Diatherix in Huntsville Research Park. Testing begins early the next morning.

"By 3 or 4 o'clock we have sent a result to the physician on any sample we received this morning," says Wisotzkey.

Wisotzkey told me his lab started to develop testing in early January and is one of the leaders in testing.

"I haven't seen us or any laboratory develop testing for a particular agent as fast as we have for this one. Every day there's new information and new developments in this process," says Wisotzkey.

He also told us Diatherix is in a position to adjust rapidly if testing protocols change.

