Florence coronavirus test site busy as Thanksgiving approaches

Med Plus in Florence shut down its testing site about 2 p.m. Wednesday so it could process about 200 coronavirus tests.

Med Plus has been busy, but over the last several weeks employees said it's been like they're in overdrive, testing 150 to 250 people a day.

"It's skyrocketed here locally but we have people coming from all around. We test a lot in the surrounding states. We have a lot from Tennessee and Mississippi that come here as well," said Med Plus' nurse practitioner Brandi Ray.

Ray said in the last week more people are testing positive at their site. Right now 30 percent to 40 percent of people in line to be tested will likely test positive for coronavirus.

"The symptoms of course there are so many and they range from people thinking that they've just got allergies to a loss of smell and taste and some who say, oh its not that bad, to shortness of breath and even four or five people that've had stroke-like symptoms. It's just really odd," said Ray.

"If you know absolutely that you've been in close contact and that means closer than 6 feet for 15 minutes you should be cautious. Even though you might have gotten a negative test be aware there is shedding prior to an actual positive test," said Ray.

Ray said for people who are symptomatic the rapid test is pretty accurate but they can do double testing which includes the PCR test. That test can take a bit longer to process but it can detect an infection earlier too.

Med Plus will be open from 7 to 11 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, but it's unclear how long they will test since it's a holiday.