Coronavirus precautions in place for AHSAA cross country sections in Huntsville

Runners and their families from more than 40 schools are coming to the rocket city - and the first race starts in just a few hours at 8:30!

There will be hand sanitizing stations throughout the park. Teams are asked to space out their tents with at least 20 feet between them and athletes will be given water bottles when they finish their races instead of using a cooler. For spectators, masks are required and there won't be any concessions sold today. The awards ceremony will also look different. Winners don't have to attend if they don't want to, but for those that do they'll be spaced out as much as possible.