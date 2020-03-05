Coronavirus phone lines open after confirmed case in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health says an adult man from Williamson County in Tennessee has the coronavirus.

That's just south of Nashville and around 2 hours away from Huntsville.

"I'm not freaked out. I'm concerned," Pat Patrick from Chattanooga said.

"My main concern is it spreading kind of like the flu," Hue Counts from Fayetteville added.

The health department is working with local health care officials to prevent the disease from spreading. It assures everyone the overall risk for people remains low.

The Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency says its plan right now is to make sure the public is informed.

But, some people say they're taking precautions.

"The best thing you can do, I understand, is stay at home, wash your hands and don't shake hands with anybody. So, that's what I try to do," Counts said.

"I'm not traveling like I usually do. I'm really paying attention to the news, and I have stocked up on food in case one of us has to go into quarantine," Patrick added.

The Tennessee Department of Health launched a coronavirus public information line. It will be available from 10 am to 10 pm every day.

Across state lines in Alabama, the public health department is also working on a 211 line for questions you may have about the coronavirus.

"You can't really prepare for what's coming if you don't know what's on its way," Peter Hudson said.

A spokeswoman with the public health department told WAAY 31 the state re-arranged its website to make information on the coronavirus easier to find.

The health department is also in contact with local Emergency Management Agencies to help them prepare for a potential outbreak.

"They're disseminating information now from the CDC and the Alabama Public Department of Health to kind of help us advise people on what to do," Tyler Pruitt with the DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency said.

But for now, the state says they're focusing on health awareness and prevention.

"Take care of yourself. Take care of your families," Hudson said.

"If you start displaying symptoms, you need to kind of isolate yourself from the rest of the public. Stay within at least 6 feet away from people like the personal contact zone. As well as, obviously, wash your hands, use hand sanitizer, and just all the common precautions people will normally use," Pruitt added.

There are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Alabama at this time.