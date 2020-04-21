Coronavirus pandemic causes vigils for Alabama crime victims to be cancelled

April 19 through April 25 is National Crime Victims' Rights Week. During the week of honoring and remembering those who have been taken, countless vigils are held across the U.S.

In Florence, the Lauderdale County Courthouse has crosses with local victims' names on them, and during the week, a vigil is held where families come together. This year, the vigil is cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic won't stop families or local District Attorney, Chris Connolly, and his staff from honoring those who have been killed. Connolly's office put together a video montage of past vigils and posted on Facebook saying, "Tuesday, April 21st was supposed to be the day during Crime Victims' Rights Week that we participated in the annual VOCAL Candlelight Vigil in Wilson Park. Due to the pandemic, this year's vigil was cancelled. As we look back on past vigils, we respect and honor those whose lives were taken much too soon."

Alabama district attorneys across the state and nation, victims' families and attorney generals all participate in National Crime Victims' Rights Week.

The non-profit, VOCAL, plays a huge role in fighting for victims' rights and putting on events like this, plus many others to raise awareness about the rights of victims and their families.