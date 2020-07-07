Coronavirus causes at least four North Alabama polling locations to change for July 14 runoff

The July 14th run off election is officially one week away, but you may want to check your polling location.

WAAY 31 confirmed at least four were moved because the areas were too small to socially distance due to the threat of the coronavirus.

Two of those locations are in the Shoals.

In Lauderdale County, one location moved from the Rogersville Senior Center to First Baptist in Rogersville.

The two locations are less than a mile apart.

In Anderson the polling location was moved from Anderson town hall to the Anderson Gymnasium, that's about 100 yards apart.

Lauderdale County Probate Judge Will Motlow said the new polling locations are in bigger areas.

"It allows for a lot more social distancing, it's a much larger space. The senior center as well had some parking issues and this allows for much better parking and handicapped accessibility," said Motlow. "This is a temporary change due to the state of emergency that we're under."

Motlow said to move the polling locations temporarily needed two things.

The Lauderdale County Commission had to vote to approve the move, and the change of locations wouldn't be possible without the Attorney General's offices opinion saying it's legal to move the locations due to the pandemic.

"I was happy when the attorney generals opinion was handed down. It allowed us to move this location as well as the location in Anderson and allow us better social distancing opportunities and help us keep voters and poll workers safe," said Motlow.

Motlow said he doesn't expect many people at the polls because runoff elections have notoriously low voter turnout. Motlow said he expects Laudedale County commissioners will make the two new temporary locations the official locations by August.

In Jackson County, people who usually vote at the Pikeville store will now vote at the Pikeville Church of Christ, pending a county commission vote.

WAAY 31 reached out to the Jackson County Commission to find out when they would vote on the relocation but haven't heard back from them.

In Limestone County, one polling location switched from the old recreation center on Highway 251 to the new rec center on Highway 31.

Both the county and city of Athens share some polling locations, and the city made the decision to move the polling location for the August municipal elections. County Commissioners followed suit.

WAAY31 is still waiting to hear back from some counties about any changes. Probate judges we talked to said anyone whose poll location is changed will be notified by a notice in the mail. WAAY 31 is still waiting to hear back from Madison and Dekalb counties.

All of the other counties said masks won't be a requirement to come vote, but in some counties masks will be offered at the door to voters. Marshall County poll workers will wear masks and even face shields if they want.