Local company works to spread Santa's Christmas cheer virtually

The coronavirus pandemic can't stop Santa Claus and the Christmas spirit.

A local company started developing ways to spread holiday cheer virtually.

This year, because of coronavirus, Santa Claus and his representatives can't come into hospitals because of all the restrictions. So, a company called 'How to save Christmas' is working to make sure sick children still get a visit from Santa, just virtually this year.

"We quickly realized Christmas will be different this year," said Ela Bednarek, co-owner of How to save Christmas.

Bednarek and Larry Hersberger are co-owners of How to save Christmas. This year, they changed things up because of coronavirus.

"What is causing a problem with Christmas time? And that stemmed into us having detailed conversations with Santas and their income, children, and ELA was like wait a minute, what about children in hospitals?" said Hersberger.

So, they formed a plan to help employ Santas and give back to kids in hospitals. Corporate sponsors donate money to the company and that pays for a 15-minute Zoom call with Santa. Then, Hersberger called up the 100 best Santas in the world to recruit them to the operation.

"I was so happy I cried. To be included in that group, you work hard if you have the heart for a Santa and you're going to do what it takes to portray Santa and live up to that expectation," said Barry Cummings, who lives in Tuscumbia.

Cummings is a professional Santa selected by Hersberger's company. He said it means the world to him to be able to bring hope to kids and others in what seems like a grim time.

"I talked to one child that's fixing to have surgery and everything and it lit her up with her visit. At the end, I was able to tell her that Santa sends his sincere prayers and wishes that she gets well and makes it through the surgery and that I would be praying for her. You could tell it meant the world to her. Her mother sent me a message later on thanking me for that, because it was really encouraging to her," said Cummings.

Cummings said he's also a Santa at Cabela's in Huntsville with shields separating him and the children. It's just another way coronavirus has changed Christmas this year.

If you want to learn more about the company, How to save Christmas, you can click here.

If you have questions about becoming a corporate sponsor, you can send questions to santa@howtosavechristmas.com.