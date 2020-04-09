Coronavirus pandemic affecting Madison County road crews

WAAY 31 asked both Madison Public Works and the Alabama Department of Transportation how they are keeping staff safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Both departments said coronavirus will not slow their response times.

Because of the coronavirus, Madison Public Works is limiting the number of people in a truck to two instead of three or four. They are also not sleeping in their building, because it's impossible to stay six feet apart. They're sanitizing their trucks as often as they can.

"We're taking more productive avenues of keeping things sanitized, keeping things cleaned and wiped down," said Mike Gentle with Madison Public Works.

A Department of Transportation representative said they are taking precautions to keep their staff safe, but so far, it hasn't impacted maintenance or construction.

"While ALDOT and contractors on state projects are taking precautions to prevent spread of the virus amongst workers, it hasn’t really had an impact on our maintenance or construction operations, and should not affect response in the event of storm damage affecting state routes. U.S. 231 remains on track for bidding of the bridge construction in early May, with work beginning shortly after. Currently, we are working to finalize the bridge design. Reed Contracting continues to excavate dirt and rock from the slide area seven days a week, weather permitting. They have removed about 70,000 cubic yards of material so far. The total amount of material to be removed is pending finalization of the bridge design," said Seth Burkett.