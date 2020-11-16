Coronavirus issues send two Muscle Shoals schools to virtual learning

Coronavirus issues are sending two Muscle Shoals schools to remote learning this week.

The school system announced Monday that Muscle Shoals High School transitions Tuesday, and fourth grade students at McBride Elementary School started that on Monday.

Superintendent Chad Holden said they're facing staffing issues and have more than 140 students in quarantine district-wide because of possible exposure.

Holden said when it comes to McBride Elementary School's 4th grade, they started to see more teachers out and students, too. He said they don't have outbreaks in classrooms and believe people are getting exposed outside of school. Just to be safe and avoid an outbreak, those students will be virtual this week.

When it comes to the high school, a cafeteria worker started showing symptoms and because of the contact tracing their whole cafeteria staff is basically quarantined. That's why the high school is virtual until Nov. 30.

"If you can't serve meals, you can't have school and we don't have enough subs to staff our entire high school cafeteria. Thankfully, we had grab-and-go lunches that were already prepared today. Our high school office staff will help the cafeteria manager with getting those out today, but we don't have enough meals like that for the rest of the week," said Muscle Shoals City Schools Superintendent Chad Holden.

Next week, students will be out for Thanksgiving. WAAY 31 asked Holden if the district had considered pay raises for substitutes because they have a shortage. He said the issue isn't pay but that people don't feel comfortable subbing inside the schools.