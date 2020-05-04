Coronavirus can't keep 90-year-old Madison County woman from celebrating!

Family and friends got in their vehicles on Sunday to celebrate the 90th birthday of Dr. Mildred P. Johnson.

Due to social distancing recommendations currently in place due to coronavirus, her family decided to set up a drive-by party for her in Harvest.

Mildred Johnson 90th birthday party (Gianna Snell Photography photo) Mildred Johnson 90th birthday party (Gianna Snell Photography photo)

WAAY 31 was sent this information about Dr. Johnson: Dr. Mildred P. Johnson, a native of Birmingham, AL, was born May 3, 1930. She was married to the late Washington Johnson Sr, a veteran of World War II. To this union was born six children who all attended Oakwood University.

Johnson was a religious educator for the Seventh-day Adventist Church’s South Central Conference, headquartered in Nashville, for 42 years.

One of her favorite Scriptures is Psalm 90 where the Psalmist wrote “Teach us to number our days, that we may gain a heart of wisdom’” Psalm 90:12.

The attached photos and video are courtesy of Gianna Snell Photography.