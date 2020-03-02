Coronavirus impacting local business, students abroad

The coronavirus is starting to impact more and more people in the United States, like businesses and students who are studying abroad.

A cotton farmer told WAAY 31 the coronavirus is impacting the global cotton trade. He said some farmers in our area are taking a direct hit because so much business is done with China.

"Commodities have taken a major hit," says Mark Yager, who is a cotton farmer.

Yager explained to us how the coronavirus is impacting local farmers.

"The textile mills are mostly in Asia, China mostly and in fact Wuhan...Where it all started. I don't know how it's all gonna end up," says Yager.

In addition to business impacts, people told us they're on high alert about the disease spreading and how the Alabama Department of Public Health is handling it.

"I am worried they're not prepared in case a case does come apparent because if they're not prepared and we do start getting it, it leaves large concern," Deboarh Taulby, who lives in North Alabama.

On Monday, the Department of Public Health said coronavirus testing kits are in Alabama.

However, a spokeswoman told us those kits still have to go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta for testing.

"It could get out of control without even knowing it's happening like the flu. I'm just really worried Alabama has got no emergency plan for the situation," says Taulby.

WAAY 31 spoke with health officials who told us the state is working to be able to process those testing kits as soon as possible. She told me they are working on that right now and hope to get it as soon as they can, but did not give me an official date.

Local schools and universities in North Alabama told us they’re taking a wait and see approach with students studying abroad, even as the coronavirus spreads.

Huntsville City Schools said it is monitoring the situation. The University of Alabama Huntsville is still waiting to make a decision about bringing students home.

WAAY 31 spoke with a student who was forced to evacuate because of the spike in coronavirus cases in Italy.

"They sent us a bunch of emails about where we should go, what places we shouldn't go to," says Melissa DiMartino, who was forced to leave Florence.

DiMartino told me she was frustrated when her university started to limit the places she and her classmates could travel to in Europe with the spike in coronavirus cases.

"My family in Naples was actually really scared about it and they were saying you have to leave," says DiMartino.

She told me she first started noticing the streets in Florence were not as busy and some people were wearing face masks about two weeks ago.

"I noticed the streets were a little empty with like not any tourists anymore," says DiMartino.

More than 1,600 COVID-19 viruses have been confirmed in Italy.

People in Huntsville tell us they're apprehensive to make overseas plans.

"Right now, I would kinda be afraid to go abroad especially to china and overseas," says Taulby.

DiMartino, said she’s relieved she left on Sunday.

"I guess it's a good thing I left now because you never know if there gonna stop the borders and I wouldn't want to be stuck in Italy if I had no way home," she says.

DiMartino tells me she was surprised when she was not screened for coronavirus symptoms when she landed in the U.S.

The Alabama Department of Public Health told me on Monday it will continue to monitor patients who spent time overseas if they have symptoms.