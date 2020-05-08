Coronavirus could impact completion of Town Madison project

Coronavirus eliminated a decade of job gains in just 2 months, according to Friday's jobs report.

WAAY 31 took a closer look at how that impacts one of the biggest projects in North Alabama.

Paul Finley, the mayor of Madison, said there is no question coronavirus will impact Town Madison. Right now, they don't know the long-term impacts.

Finley said he was in a meeting Friday morning about the development. So far no retailers, hotels or restaurants have backed out, but he imagines the project will slow down because of coronavirus.

Finley said he thinks Madison will still be a top choice for people to live and the growth they were seeing before coronavirus won't stop in the future.

"I don't think there is any question that we are systematically going to get back to close to trying to keep up with the growth that was coming, so short term I think there is a bit of an impact. Longer term we still feel confident this is still a place everyone wants to come," he said.

Finley said hotels are still being built along with other retailers at the project. He said there are some businesses who have said they want to get their feet back under them before building.

He said the Trash Pandas stadium is built and ready to go, but it's still unknown when they could start to play and also what kind of delay coronavirus will put on completing the project.