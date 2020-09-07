Student at Fayetteville High School tests positive for coronavirus

Fayetteville City Schools officials say a case of coronavirus was confirmed at Fayetteville High School.

In a press release, the district noted that contact tracing was done and anyone who was in close contact with the affected

student has been notified.

The release went on to say, "If you were notified, your child will need to quarantine for 14 days. While quarantining, your child may

not attend school in person or attend any school activities; however, the student should continue working digitally in order to be counted present.

If you did not receive a phone call or email, this means your child was not in direct contact with the individual.

We ask that parents continue to check their children’s temperature prior to sending them to school each day, and if your child has any of the COVID-19 symptoms, as outlined by the Tennessee Department of Health, we ask that you keep your child at home. Our schools will continue to be diligent in completing symptom checks for all students and staff members daily. If a student is at school and has any of the symptoms outlined by the Tennessee Department of Health, we will contact parents/guardians to have the child picked up from school.

We want to assure our Tiger family that the safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top

priority. We will continue to be diligent in following the latest guidance from the Tennessee Department

of Health to keep all our Tigers as safe as possible."

Stay with WAAY 31 for updates on this story.