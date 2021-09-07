Coronavirus cases could skyrocket after Labor Day weekend

The coronavirus pandemic is now called a war between the vaccinated and unvaccinated.

Judy Smith, an Alabama Department of Public Heath officer, said this is a war we can win if more people get vaccinated.

Smith said Alabama cannot afford to lose 12,000 more Alabamians to the virus. She said there can be a resolution to this war, it just takes more people rolling up their sleeves.

Three thousand people across the state have the coronavirus and are in the hospital, fighting for their lives.

At Decatur Morgan Hospital, there are 74 in-patients. Ten of those people are in the ICU, and all 10 are also on ventilators.

Space within hospital walls is limited. Right now, seven positive coronavirus patients are being held in the ER. Some of those patients in the emergency room are waiting for an ICU bed to open up.

The ongoing battle in hospitals is impacting patients and their families, but the heaviest weight remains on the shoulders of overwhelmed health care workers.

"Not only are they exhausted, but we're also making decisions on what they're going to do with their lives," said Smith. "While some of you were at the lake and some of you were having picnics, many of them were in hospitals and medical facilities, unexcused, because they had people they had to take care of."

Cases and hospitalization we're currently seeing may have ties to the Trump Rally and Rock the South. After Labor Day, Smith said she expects a rise in coronavirus cases.

"Let me tell you what happens from here," said Smith. "We got ball games this weekend, we had a big holiday this weekend, and it's great that people were able to get out, I was able to get out, but with a mask on."

It's also important to note that basic health care is being put behind because health care workers are focusing on coronavirus patients.

Smith said we're not at the end, "we're fixing to have another peak."

Kelli Powers, president of Decatur Morgan Hospital, said many people are heading to the emergency rooms and are finding out their health is already in a dire situation.

Powers said individuals should have an oximeter. The tool can be life-saving.

Monitoring your oxygen level is a key way in determining whether or not you need to go to the hospital.

A person can just clip the tool on their finger and read the number that appears. The number is a telling sign of where your health stands.

"If it goes below 90, we want you to come into the emergency room," said Powers. "When you come into the emergency room, and if your oxygen stat is in the 70s, the chance of you living is really low."

CVS, Walmart, and Amazon have the gadgets on sale for less than $20.

Decatur Morgan Hospital's parkway vaccine clinic is still open Monday through Friday. For testing, Powers asks that people go to Westmeade Baptist Church. The testing center is open Monday through Friday.