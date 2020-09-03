Coronavirus cases confirmed at Lauderdale County Schools

Some teachers, staff and students tested positive at the district's 10 schools but superintendent Jon Hatton says there's a low number of cases. The superintendent also confirmed a second student at Brooks High School tested positive for Coronavirus.

According to Hatton, if a student tests positive everyone who was within 6-feet or less of that student is contacted about possible exposure. Anyone outside of that isn't contacted. We asked Hatton if parents and teachers have the right to know about every case in a school or classroom. He said no for privacy reasons

"Because of confidentiality we can't talk about names of individuals and we won't but as far as contact tracing were going to always let our nurses apply what ADPH is and that's what we've done," said Superintendent Hatton.

The district will be on an alternating schedule for the next few weeks. After that, board members will meet to decide what's next.