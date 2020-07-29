Coronavirus cases confirmed at Huntsville High School

On-campus activities resumed at Huntsville High School Wednesday morning, less than 24 hours after the school suspended events and informed parents of another coronavirus case.

It was the third time in less than two weeks that school parents received notice that somebody tested positive for coronavirus. Although classes have not yet begun, extracurricular events continue.

Wednesday, Huntsville City Schools said the campus has been disinfected "to promote a safe and healthy environment." Still, one parent said cases before the start of the academic year are cause for concern.

“It’s just playing with fire at this point,” Benjamin Shapiro, a HCS parent, said. “I know they have the best intentions and I know they’re thinking of the kids.”

Shapiro said he understands why the district is trying to make extra curricular events work for the kids, but thinks the dangers and new cases outweigh the benefits.

We know the district sent at least four notices about coronavirus cases to parents in recent weeks -- three at Huntsville High School and one at Lakewood Elementary. Two of the cases at Huntsville High are connected to the football team.

In each case, the district said it shut down sites for the day to sanitize and notified anyone who may have had contact with the individual. All this comes with on campus activity limited to extracurricular activities, a concern for Shapiro.

“I understand their thought on this -- if there’s not a full outbreak, they can’t really just close the whole school down -- but dealing with it like that, you’re gonna end up with a full outbreak,” he said. “At this point, I don’t even see how schools can open in 9 weeks with the way things are going.”

Shapiro signed his kids up for the Huntsville Virtual Academy weeks ago and said he would consider keeping them out of school past January if things don’t improve.

Huntsville City Schools has yet to make any policy changes with the new coronavirus cases.The district is holding a special meeting on thursday at 5:30 p.m.