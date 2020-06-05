Coronavirus case confirmed at Honest Coffee in Huntsville

Honest Coffee in Huntsville says one of its employees tested positive for coronavirus.

The business says the employee was asymptomatic and received their test result on Friday. It’s temporarily closing and says it's in the process of having all staff members tested.

Honest Coffee posted to Facebook that it will undergo a thorough cleaning and will reopen again when there are enough negative results “to operate at the utmost safety.”

Upon reopening, the business will screen employees for elevated temperatures before their shifts.