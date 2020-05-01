Coronavirus antibody testing available in Florence

MedPlus on Mall Road in Florence is officially offering a coronavirus antibody test at its drive-thru clinic.

The test was developed by Abbott and detects the antibody protein (iGg) to the novel coronavirus. It shows if a person has had the virus and built up an immunity to it.

To get the test, a doctor will draw blood and send it off to a lab. The results come back in two or three days.

"This could lead to a significant change in overall how we approach reopening the Shoals, Alabama, and our country as a whole. If people are positive and have the immunity to this disease, it's almost like a passport," said Bradi Ray, a nurse practitioner at MedPlus.

The lab result for the test costs $43 plus any co-pays. To get the test, you cannot have any symptoms of coronavirus. MedPlus and other clinics are also testing for coronavirus.