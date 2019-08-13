Cornhole tournament being held in Huntsville on August 24

The Huntsville Tailgate Classic cornhole tournament is being held on August 24 at the Butler Green in Huntsville.

The American Cornhole Organization is putting on the event. The tournament is presented by the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau, Straight to Ale, Yellowhammer and Campus No. 805.

Mark McCarter works with the CCVB, and he says it's a day full of food, drinks and family fun in a festival setting. The action starts at 11 a.m. and goes until 9 p.m. A $5,000 purse is up for grabs.

Players can register online at www.americancornhole.com/events or on-site on Aug. 24 at 10 a.m.

The tournament is double elimination.