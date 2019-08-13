Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Advisory - Flood Warning View Alerts

Cornhole tournament being held in Huntsville on August 24

Try your hand at cornhole in Huntsville on August 24.

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 9:55 PM
Updated: Aug 13, 2019 10:05 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

The Huntsville Tailgate Classic cornhole tournament is being held on August 24 at the Butler Green in Huntsville.

The American Cornhole Organization is putting on the event. The tournament is presented by the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau, Straight to Ale, Yellowhammer and Campus No. 805.

Mark McCarter works with the CCVB, and he says it's a day full of food, drinks and family fun in a festival setting. The action starts at 11 a.m. and goes until 9 p.m. A $5,000 purse is up for grabs.

Players can register online at www.americancornhole.com/events or on-site on Aug. 24 at 10 a.m.

The tournament is double elimination.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events