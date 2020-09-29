Cooler Tuesday with some afternoon sun breaking through

A few showers clipped Sand Mountain this morning but most of North Alabama is dry with clearer skies moving in from the west. Northerly winds will also continue to filter in cooler and drier air which allowing for a nice finish to September and fall feel to the start of October. A huge difference compared to last year. In 2019 Huntsville hit 100° on both October 2 & 3. The last 100 on record by a month!

Highs this afternoon only make it to the upper 60s...that's 10 to 15 degrees below average! Yes, it's officially fall, but the average high this time of year is 81° in Huntsville.

Through the remainder of the week, the weather is nearly picture perfect for fall lovers - lows in the 40s and 50s and highs in the 60s and lower 70s. In fact, a second cold front swings through on Thursday. It won't bring any rain, but it will bring a reinforcing push of cooler air. That means we'll be in the upper 60s again by the weekend with morning lows as cool as the mid 40s Saturday morning!