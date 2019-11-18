Cooler to start the workweek, rain returns Thursday

We begin the workweek with sunny skies in North Alabama Monday. A dry cold front moved through in the overnight hours, which is why our afternoon will only warm to the mid 50s Monday, a drop of 10 degrees from Sunday afternoon.

Clouds will increase by this afternoon and through tonight which will help keep Tuesday morning warmer and above freezing. A warming trend begins Tuesday with highs back up into the low 60s under mostly sunny skies. Highs will be closer to 70° by Wednesday and Thursday.

Our next wave of rain arrives Thursday but it may take until Thursday night for some areas in North Alabama to see showers. Better rain chances will arrive Friday and into Saturday morning. Recent data has trended weaker and drier with this week's system but widespread 1-1.5" of rain looks likely through Saturday afternoon. At this point not enough instability will be present for thunderstorms so just showers to steady rain is expected for Thursday-Saturday.