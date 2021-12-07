Cooler temperatures are back for now, rain returns late week

What a difference 24 hours makes! After a stormy start to our Monday, we're waking up to a quiet but cold Tuesday morning. Many of us are 30 degrees colder now compared to this time yesterday! Keep those heavier jackets handy all day. Despite plenty of sunshine, high temperatures will struggle out of the 40s this afternoon. We may clip 50 here in the city but that's about it. Clouds will be on the increase for the second half of the day as the cold front responsible for yesterday's storms tries to lift back northward. The front won't make it all the way here but there may be just enough moisture to squeeze out a couple of showers late tonight and early Wednesday morning. Most of us should remain dry, however.

The temperature roller coaster continues for the next seven days (and likely longer than that). We steadily climb back into the low 70s by Friday and Saturday! With warmer temperatures comes higher rain chances. Showers and isolated thunderstorms return Thursday evening and will last through much of the day Friday. By Friday night and into Saturday, our next cold front looks to bring widespread showers and storms back into the area. The chance will be on the table once again for strong to severe storms Saturday. We are still four days out from this potential threat so this forecast will continue to change. Just keep this in mind for any weekend plans you have and check back for updates. Behind Saturday's front, temperatures are down into the 50s Sunday and Monday.