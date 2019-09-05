Cooler, sunny and breezy Thursday

A dry cold front moved through North Alabama earlier this morning. This is bringing cooler air and gusty northerly winds. These northerly winds will also keep the humidity low this afternoon. Despite the big drop in temperatures this afternoon we'll still warm to near 90 which is normal for early September.

Friday is the start of our next warming trend with afternoon highs back in the low 90s. We will see widespread mid 90s by this weekend with even upper 90s early next week. Unfortunately no signs of widespread rain in the near term forecast. As we continue to remain dry we will have to watch for the spread of drought in North Alabama.