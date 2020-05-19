Cooler Tuesday, scattered showers by the afternoon

The clear skies from Tuesday morning quickly transitioned to partly to mostly cloudy skies. By noon enough instability will be in place for the development of pop-up hit or miss showers. Coverage and rain chances will peak closer to mid to late afternoon Tuesday. There may even be enough instability in place for a few thunderstorms by late afternoon through early evening. Though thunderstorms will not be strong, any storm can produce deadly cloud-to-ground lightning and make for difficult driving conditions.

Once we lose the heat of the afternoon, showers and any thunderstorms will quickly dissipate through this evening and tonight. Expect dry conditions by late tonight through Wednesday morning.

For Wednesday, we'll be a bit warmer with more showers and the isolated thunderstorm threat as well. Coverage of rain will be a little bit less than Tuesday with best chances east of I-65 towards Sand Mountain.

We'll start gradually warming up through the week, returning to the 80s by Friday. There's not a single day in the 7 day forecast totally void of rain chances, but chances are only isolated Friday and Saturday and fortunately, Memorial Day. Highs warm into the upper 80s heading into the holiday weekend.