Cooler but increased fire danger from gusty winds

Thursday afternoon will be 10+ degrees cooler than the last few afternoon for North Alabama. The dry conditions combined with today's gusty winds will increase the fire danger Thursday.

Posted: Sep 19, 2019 8:46 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

A cold front passage has finally ended the stretch of days with intense heat for North Alabama.  Today's highs will still be above normal but not 10-15 degrees above normal like the last week or two.  Unfortunately the same cold front is also bringing gusty east, southeasterly winds.  These winds could push any new fire start, especially in areas with dry brush and grass.  Winds will be the strongest in the late morning but still breezy during the hottest and driest part of the day.

Winds will remain breezy Friday with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.  Expect mostly dry conditions the next 5-7 days, though a few pop-up stray showers are possible.  As long as we remain dry, vegetation will be receptive to new fires. 

