Cooler and quiet to start the weekend

A cold front is on the way and ahead of it, we'll see scattered storms tracking through from west to east. Most activity is out of here just after midnight. Any stronger storms can produce gusty wind and small hail, leading to a Marginal Risk for severe weather overnight.

In the wake of the front, temperatures cool to the upper 50s by early Friday morning. Clouds begin to clear and we'll have a partly sunny sky to end the work week. Highs will be closer to average Friday afternoon - in the mid 70s. Nice weather lasts for one more day Saturday, then an active pattern takes over Sunday/Monday and persists for the next several days.

At this point in time, the Storm Prediction Center has outlined a Slight Risk area for a large part of Mississippi, of which of course, we are on the outer fringes. The chance for at least some strong storms will be part of our forecast through at least the middle of next week, so well be monitoring the latest data accordingly in the coming days.