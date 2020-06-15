Cooler and mostly dry start to the workweek

Another fantastic day to be outside Monday. There is a very small chance for a brief shower over Sand Mountain during the afternoon as a disturbance off to our east continues to clip our northeastern communities. Many locations will stay dry all day long with a mix of sun and clouds. Today's highs will struggle to reach the mid 80s.

Shower and thunderstorm chances are back on the increase Tuesday as more moisture filters back into North Alabama. Isolated showers and storms are possible each afternoon Tuesday through Thursday. No day will be a washout. In fact, many locations will remain dry all week. But be sure to keep the umbrella nearby while you are out and about mid week. The summertime heat will slowly build back in as well, with highs in the mid 80s Wednesday, upper 80s Thursday, then lower 90s Friday and next weekend. The good news is the steamy, humid air will stay away for a little while longer. While humidity will start to build back in with warmer temperatures, it will be tolerable, keeping things comfortable for much of the week ahead.