Cooler and calmer to start the work week

The rainy streak of the past few days has finally ended. Afternoon highs will be pleasantly mild - in the low to mid 70s, but overnight lows drop to the upper 40s and lower 50s through Tuesday night. Aside from a couple of showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday, the rain holds off until next Sunday.
In the meantime, temperatures gradually increase and highs will be back in the upper 80s by Friday and Saturday. When the rain does return Sunday, some storms can be strong to severe. Of course, we'll be monitoring the potential for damaging storms closely in the coming days.
