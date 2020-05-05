Cooler and a bit breezy Wednesday

The risk for severe weather all but ends with the passage of a cold front this evening. For the rest of tonight, we'll hang on to some cloud cover and only the chance for an isolated shower. Behind the front, temperatures will be running quite a bit below average. Tonight, we'll dip into the lower 50s and Wednesday afternoon, highs only make it to the mid 60s...that's about 15 degrees below average for this point in the season. A stray shower isn't impossible Wednesday. Otherwise, we'll be partly cloudy and a bit breezy with a northwest wind.

Thursday brings a day of sunshine and mild temperatures. That is, after a chilly start. Our next front arrives early Friday morning and will be more potent than the last. Storm chances look low, but we'll see some gusty wind and rain regardless. In the wake of the front, morning temperatures both Saturday and Sunday could set new record low temperatures. We'll be dropping to the upper 30s each morning. Highs Saturday only reach the lower 60s, but we'll be a bit warmer heading into next week.