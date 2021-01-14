Cooler again in time for the weekend

A cold front sweeps across the area tonight, bringing a smattering of showers and a drop in temperatures for Friday. It won't be the only burst of cold air in the near future, though.

Tonight, expect clouds to increase with just a few spotty showers. Lows hover just above freezing and we'll be waking up to temperatures in the mid 30s Friday. The clouds should be mainly gone by Friday morning and highs make it to near 50 for the afternoon.

An even bigger cool down comes with a reinforcing gold front Friday night. Clouds arrive yet again and even a few flurries will be possible Saturday morning. No accumulation is expected and highs have a hard time reaching the lower 40s Saturday afternoon.

It's quieter to start the next week. The next big weather maker looks to make an impact as early as midweek. Data sources still have some kinks to work out when it comes to the timing of this next system, but it does look to be a wet end to the week for us at this point.