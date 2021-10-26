Cooler but sunny Tuesday afternoon, rain returns Thursday

Tuesday is noticeably cooler than yesterday but we stay dry with sunny skies by the afternoon. We're still breezy today but not as gusty as Monday. Wednesday brings more cloud cover but north Alabama is warmer and we stay dry through the evening.

Our next cold front arrives late Wednesday night into Thursday with rounds of showers that linger into Saturday. The system brings in a big cool down with highs Friday and Saturday only in mid 50s to lower 60s. Any risk for severe weather stays displaced much farther to our southwest, but rumbles of thunder are possible Thursday. In total, we should be expecting upwards of an inch of rain with locally higher amounts.

All of that is out of here just in time for Halloween on Sunday! The return of the sunshine means highs in the mid to upper 60s Sunday afternoon and for trick-or-treating, temperatures will be in the 50s under a clear sky.