Clear

Cooler but sunny Tuesday afternoon, rain returns Thursday

Overcast skies this morning clear to sunny skies Tuesday afternoon. The next storm system arrives early Thursday.

Posted: Oct 26, 2021 7:33 AM
Updated: Oct 26, 2021 8:37 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Tuesday is noticeably cooler than yesterday but we stay dry with sunny skies by the afternoon. We're still breezy today but not as gusty as Monday. Wednesday brings more cloud cover but north Alabama is warmer and we stay dry through the evening.

Our next cold front arrives late Wednesday night into Thursday with rounds of showers that linger into Saturday. The system brings in a big cool down with highs Friday and Saturday only in mid 50s to lower 60s. Any risk for severe weather stays displaced much farther to our southwest, but rumbles of thunder are possible Thursday. In total, we should be expecting upwards of an inch of rain with locally higher amounts.

All of that is out of here just in time for Halloween on Sunday! The return of the sunshine means highs in the mid to upper 60s Sunday afternoon and for trick-or-treating, temperatures will be in the 50s under a clear sky.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 54°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 53°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events