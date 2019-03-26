Cooler Tuesday but a warming trend through Friday

Overcast will graudally clear out Tuesday morning and into the afternoon hours for the Tennessee Valley. Expect periods of partly to mostly sunny skies as early as the late morning hours. Tuesday's afternoon highs will be cooler than the last few days with occasionaly gusty north winds.
Wednesday is the beginning of a warming trend for the Valley. A few isolated spots may even touch 70° Wednesday with widespread 70s by Thursday.
The next chance for showers is Friday night with much higher chances by Saturday and Sunday. This weekend's cold front will approach the Tennessee Valley Saturday night and into Sunday morning. some embedded thunderstorms will be possible in the main precipitation line late Saturday.
