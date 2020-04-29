Cooler Thursday before a nice weekend warm up

The risk for severe weather diminishes overnight. A stray shower is still possible and we'll otherwise be mostly cloudy and cool. Behind the cold front, lows will dip into the upper 40s by early Thursday morning. Temperatures run over 10 degrees below average during the afternoon, only topping out in the mid 60s for highs. It'll feel even cooler at times with wind gusting up to 20 mph out of the northwest.

Our warm up starts Friday. A cool morning will be followed by a sunny and mild afternoon with highs in the lower 70s. By Saturday, plenty of sunshine will help push temperatures into the lower 80s and it'll be even warmer still for Sunday. This will be a great weekend to spend some time outdoors, responsibly social distancing, of course. The chance of rain holds off until Monday, when a few showers and storms are possible. A cold front passes Tuesday, keeping rain chances in the forecast before we dry out Wednesday.