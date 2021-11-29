Cooler Monday, but an unseasonably warm to start December

Monday will be sunny but noticeably cooler than this past weekend. Afternoon highs only climb to the low-50s and a north breeze will feel even cooler at times. Thankfully today is the coolest day of the week with temperatures warming to above normal by tomorrow and well above normal by Wednesday. North Alabama may even touch 70 for highs in some spots Thursday and Friday.

There is some uncertainty in the data heading into the weekend in terms of both rain and temperatures. Our first chance for showers will be late Friday and into Saturday morning. Rain totals look light but this will also bring cooler temperatures to begin the weekend. A better chance for rain and possibly even lower temperatures, arrives Sunday.