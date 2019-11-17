Cooler Monday, near 70 mid week, rain returns Thursday

Clouds have filtered into north Alabama this afternoon, but not before most spots reached the low to mid 60s this afternoon. Temperatures will drop quickly with the sun going down tonight, but cloud cover overnight will keep most spots just above freezing. Nonetheless, Monday morning starts off chilly once again with lows in the low to mid 30s. Highs tomorrow will only reach the mid 50s thanks to more cloud cover and a brisk northwest wind. But a warm up is on the way by mid week.

Highs on Tuesday nudge back into the low 60s before we approach the 70 degree mark Wednesday and Thursday! But with those warmer temperatures comes the return of rain chances to the forecast. Rain chances start to increase by Thursday afternoon and continue to persist throughout the first half of the weekend. There is still quite a bit of uncertainty in the exact timing of rain this week as well as how many waves of rain we could see. At this time, the greatest chance to see widespread rainfall looks to be Saturday. However, off and on showers remain possible at any time between Thursday afternoon and Sunday morning. Keep these rain chances in mind as you make your plans for the upcoming weekend.

Rainfall totals for late week do look quite impressive, with a good two to three inches possible for north Alabama. This would certainly be beneficial, as we are currently in the midst of our driest November ever here in Huntsville. Once the rain clears out, we are back to below normal temperatures, with highs only in the lower 50s by next Sunday.