Cooler Monday and lingering thunderstorms

A decaying line of showers and thunderstorms is moving through the Tennessee Valley this morning. Most activity will be well below severe level but some gusty winds and heavy rain will be possible.

Depending on how quickly this activity exits we may see more thunderstorms develop this afternoon. The threat will be centered closer to Sand Mountain and the overall trend this morning is for less activity this afternoon.

It will also be much cooler today with highs struggling to make it out of the mid 80s for most of the Valley. Expect highs closer to normal or 90 degrees by Tuesday.

Shower and thunderstorm chances will hold closer to 20-30% the rest of this workweek with many areas staying dry each day.