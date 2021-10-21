Cooler Friday, but not for long

Temperatures fall to the upper 40s and lower 50s by Friday morning. Expect gradual clearing through the second half of the day Friday with highs near 70 degrees. Friday Night Football looks great with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

A warming trend takes shape over the weekend and by Sunday highs will be back near 80°. Expect warm temperatures to hold on into Monday before another drops comes by mid-week. The next approaching cold front boosts rain chances again, but it looks like the showers may be out of here in time for Halloween weekend.