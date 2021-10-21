Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Cooler Friday, but not for long

A cold front will be well east of North Alabama by Friday morning. In its wake we'll have a cool fall day to end the week.

Posted: Oct 21, 2021 5:49 PM

Temperatures fall to the upper 40s and lower 50s by Friday morning. Expect gradual clearing through the second half of the day Friday with highs near 70 degrees. Friday Night Football looks great with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

A warming trend takes shape over the weekend and by Sunday highs will be back near 80°. Expect warm temperatures to hold on into Monday before another drops comes by mid-week. The next approaching cold front boosts rain chances again, but it looks like the showers may be out of here in time for Halloween weekend.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Mostly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Mostly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events