Cool temperatures and fall bliss continue to elude us this week

Expect a few passing clouds with patchy fog possible. Morning temperatures start out near a seasonably mild level - in the lower 60s. By Thursday afternoon, highs hit the low to mid 80s again. For reference, the average high and low at this point in the season are 78 and 49, respectively.

Our next shot at rain comes from a weak system creeping in from the west Friday into Saturday. It's not a big rain maker, but we'll at least get a few showers and rumbles of thunder Friday into the first half of the weekend. Sunday is mainly dry, then another stronger system is on the way Monday into Tuesday.

This next weather-maker brings a cold front and the return to some more typical fall temperatures. Expect showers and a few storms both Monday and Tuesday. Once the front passes, likely Monday night into early Tuesday, cooler air filters in and highs will be back to near 70 Tuesday with lows near 50 by Wednesday morning.